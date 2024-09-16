Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.47 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $166,243,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PEP. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
