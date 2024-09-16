Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 259.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 553,379 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.07. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

