Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

CHRW opened at $100.07 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

