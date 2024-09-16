Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 173 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.12% of WESCO International worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.71.

WCC opened at $159.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

