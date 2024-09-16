Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

