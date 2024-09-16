Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $211.17 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Threshold has a total market cap of $211.17 million and $5.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,544.70 or 0.99984098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02186072 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,199,477.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

