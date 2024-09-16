Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,894,000 after buying an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

