Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.