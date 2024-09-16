Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,782,000 after buying an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.71 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

