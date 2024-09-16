Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.