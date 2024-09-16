Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $106.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

