Toro (TTC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toro (NYSE: TTC) recently:

9/9/2024 – Toro had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $103.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Toro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2024 – Toro had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Toro had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Toro had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Toro Trading Up 0.8 %

TTC stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toro by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

