Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $685,000 Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 1.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KD stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

