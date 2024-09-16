Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,370 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,948,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $99.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

