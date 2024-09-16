Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

