Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 537,964 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.40 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

