Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCD stock opened at $296.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

