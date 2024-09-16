Tourism Holdings Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:THL)

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Tourism Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a tourism company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through New Zealand Rentals, Action Manufacturing, Tourism Group, Australia Rentals, United States Rentals, Canadian Rentals, UK/Europe Rentals, and Other segments.
