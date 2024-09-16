Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Insider Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) insider Brian Tingle purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Tower Resources Stock Performance
CVE:TWR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,687. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.
