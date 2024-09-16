Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR) Insider Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) insider Brian Tingle purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

CVE:TWR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,687. Tower Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

