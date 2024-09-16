TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 509,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,582. The company has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 154.59 and a quick ratio of 154.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRTX

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.