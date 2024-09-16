Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,041. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

