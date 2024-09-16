Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
