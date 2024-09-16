TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 6th Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2,677.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,367.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,269.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.