Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,663,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,164. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

