Travis Boersma Sells 9,610 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $326,836.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,849.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,077,562.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.

BROS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.04. 938,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,265. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

