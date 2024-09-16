TrueFi One Day Volume Hits $22.02 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $117.91 million and approximately $22.02 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,465,664 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,157,460,565.6274977 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.1120552 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,649,147.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

