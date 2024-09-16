TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MEDS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.37. 12,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,095. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 196.79% and a negative net margin of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

TRxADE HEALTH Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

Further Reading

