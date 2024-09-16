U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
