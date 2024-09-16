Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,448 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.8% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

