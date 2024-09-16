Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.62. The stock has a market cap of £17.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,640.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

