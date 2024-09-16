Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of UJO opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.62. The stock has a market cap of £17.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,640.00 and a beta of 0.77.
About Union Jack Oil
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Union Jack Oil
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.