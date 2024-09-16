Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,508 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up 0.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 5.3 %

U stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,472 shares of company stock worth $5,775,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.