Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 3,428,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,325,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 64.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after buying an additional 8,288,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Vale by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.