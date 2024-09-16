Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.76. 294,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,899. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

