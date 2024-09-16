Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Rollins Financial increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

