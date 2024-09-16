Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOWY remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

