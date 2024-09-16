Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,504,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $27.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
