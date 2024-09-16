Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,504,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $27.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.