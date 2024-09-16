VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

SMOT stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $356.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.