Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

