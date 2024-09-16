Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Increased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.74.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

