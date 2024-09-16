Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.