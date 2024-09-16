Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.