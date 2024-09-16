Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $43,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.