Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $30.33. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 11,961 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

