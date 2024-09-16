Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after buying an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $277,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.