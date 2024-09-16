Walter Public Investments Inc. Invests $11.25 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $125.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

