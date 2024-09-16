Waycross Partners LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

