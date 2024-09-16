Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $648,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

