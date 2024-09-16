WazirX Hits Market Capitalization of $45.02 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $45.02 million and approximately $675,428.29 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

