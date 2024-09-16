Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $734.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

