Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $287.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.