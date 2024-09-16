Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
V stock opened at $287.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
